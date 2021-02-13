Circleville - John David Wood, 69, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1952 in Gallipolis to Elmer E. and Genevieve (Holly) Wood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Patrick West; and by siblings, Diane Vanmeter and Chuck Wood.
John, a Marine Corp veteran, is survived by his wife, Darlene (Manson) Wood; children, Nicole West, Tamela Wood (Steve) and David Wood; grandchildren, Heather (Adam) Stauffer, Matthew (Starla) Armstrong, Codi and Bryan (Mariah) West, Ciara Wood, Jordan and Cassidy Buell; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lakelynn, Maelynn, Kaden and "Freddy John"; and by siblings, Steve Wood and Melodie Reeves.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
