Johnny Funk

Circleville - Johnny Lee Funk, 58, of Circleville, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2022.
He was born on April 21, 1963 in Washington Court House to Thomas and Daisy (Grooms) Funk.
Johnny loved his John Deere Tractors and loved pulling them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Rick; sisters, Gloria and Virginia; and daughter, Carrie.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Penny (Dollison) Funk, of 28 years; mother and father-in-law, Sharon and Kenneth Dollison; children, Shawna and Jeff Brown, Matthew and Jennifer Doddroe; grandchildren, Frank, Ryan, William, Kenneth, Karen, Diana, Stephen, Rachel, Crystal, Jaden, Braden, Mackenze, Terri and Anna; great-granddaughter, Zoey.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
