Williamspot - Johnny L. Newton, 75, of Williamsport, passed away on May 24, 2021 at Berger Hospital ER.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1945 in Pike County, the son of Delbert and Bessie (Dyke) Newton.
He was a 1964 graduate of Williamsport High School, worked for Coca Cola for 30-plus years and was a Tiler of Heber Lodge #501 F&AM.
He spent many years in the farming community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Janet (Marion) Newton.
He is survived by his children, Shawn (Theresa) Newton and Samantha (Chris Overly) Newton, both of Williamsport; grandchildren, Trevor (Ashley Everts) Newton, Josh Wise, Dylan Newton, Mason Peart, McKenzie (Blake) Litteral and Andrew Overly; great-grandchildren, June, Lennon, Harper and Emelia; siblings, Wanda Hooks, Jerry Newton and Connie Stoker; and his beloved pet, Tuck.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday May 28, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Masonic Service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or Breast Cancer Awareness.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Johnny Newton