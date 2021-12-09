Chillicothe - Jonathan Clyde Sparks, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Dec. 5, 2021.
Jon was born in Chillicothe on Oct. 10, 1970 to his father, the late April Sparks, and his mother, Felcie Sparks, who resides in Circleville.
Jon was also preceded in death by his brothers, David Brillhart and Michael Friend; and by sister, LeeAnn Brillhart Parker.
Jon is survived by his fiance, Brenda Lemp, of Chillicothe; brothers, Todd (Belinda) Sparks, of Sparta, Georgia, Michael Brillhart, of Delaware, Ohio; sisters, Lori (Robin) Adams, of Springfield, Ohio, Cindy (Melinda) Brillhart, of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa Rose, of Circleville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation is being performed by Edwards Funeral Services and a celebration of life will be at a later date. Jonathan Sparks