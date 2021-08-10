Circleville - Jonathon Niles, 76, of Circleville passed away on Aug. 7, 2021.
He was born on July 14, 1945 in Chillicothe to William and Rosa Mae (Flack) Niles.
Jonathon worked at Dupont for 31 years and was a Navy Veteran. Jonathon liked gardening, the outdoors, being around grandchildren and children and loved his animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Susan Will.
Jonathon is survived by his wife Florence (Lutz) Niles, children Maureen Niles and Marlene (Robert) Mowry, grandchildren Skott Niles, Lindsay and Kiersten Yahn and Devin Gray, sisters Stephanie King and Connie (Jim) Bevins and by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
