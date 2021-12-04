Circleville - Jonnie Ilene Diamond, 67, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021.
She was born on April 15, 1954 in Circleville to John and Voudis (Keaton) Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Duane Speakman; grandchild, Dreams Kellough; great-grandchild, Jack; and sisters, Betty, Brenda and Barb.
Jonnie is survived by her children, John, James, and Teddy Speakman, Matthew and Kelly Winland; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Duane Jr., Chasity, Alora, Jackson, Garret, Sirena, Voudis, Drake, Luther and Zaene; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy Easter, Alice Scott and Linda Gantz.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Jonnie I. Diamond