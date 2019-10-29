Jordyn Boesiger, 29, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 27, 2019.
She was born on March 8, 1990 in Columbus to Jeff and Jodi (Hardy) Boesiger.
Jordyn was a 2008 Logan Elm High School graduate and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Boesiger; and grandfathers, Herbert Hardy and John Boesiger.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her dog, Capone; brother, Josh (Jess Pugh and their son Tucker) Boesiger; sister, Jillian (Andrew) Mayer and their children, Brynleigh and Emmitt; grandmothers, Janice Hardy and Louise Boesiger; aunt, Kathy (Clayton) Hardy; uncle, Daryl (Dianne) Hardy; and aunt, Jody Boesiger.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at noon in Reber Hill Cemetery, 16810 Winchester Road, Ashville, with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70177.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
