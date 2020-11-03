Joseph H. “Joe” Kennedy 79 of Ashville, Ohio passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 surrounded by family at his residence.
He was born on July 22, 1941 in Circleville; he graduated from Ashville-Harrison H.S. Class of 1959. Joe worked as a meat cutter for many years at Hickman’s IGA, the Kroger Meat Plant in Columbus, and later at Norm’s Market in Groveport. Years ago he was a Little League Baseball Coach at Walnut School. He enjoyed fishing and hunting; he played cards with several groups in Ashville.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence ( Jenny) Kennedy and Frances (Everett) Costlow; brother David (Vickie) Costlow; brother-in-law Steve Gray; son-in-law Doug Clark; father-in-law and mother-in-law Hubert and Mabel Puckett.
Survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan E. (Puckett) Kennedy; children, Nikki Clark and Scott (Renee) Kennedy; grandchildren, Garrott, Gannon, Chelsea Kennedy and Joey (Kara) Clark; great granddaughter Maci; sisters, Barbara Hern, Judy (Steve) Humble, Peggy Gray, Diana (Kenny) Cookson; brothers, Gary (Rhonda) Costlow and Jack (Sue) Costlow; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steven (Cindy) Puckett and Sue Ann (Ed) Herendeen; many cousins, nieces and nephews; special friends, Bob Bell and David Morrison
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 4, 2020 with Funeral Service at 3:00 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Harrison Twp. Firefighters Assoc. 3625 SR 752 Ashville 43103 or Ohio Health/Berger Hospice 610 Northridge Rd. Circleville 43113.
