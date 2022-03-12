Circleville - Joseph A. "Joe" Hedges, age 52, of Circleville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born in Fairfield County on June 3, 1969, the son of the late Carl and Janet (Tatman) Hedges.
He was a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek, class of 1988.
Joe was a carpenter who was known for his cabinet-making skills and was a subcontractor through Unibilt for the past five years.
He loved TikTok, playing Poker, traveling to Florida, and spending time hunting and being outdoors. He was an avid Browns and Buckeyes fan. Most friends will remember Joe for his ability to make them laugh and his desire to help others.
He is survived by his fiancée, Shawana Mitchell; his children, Anthony (Jennifer) Hedges and Jeremy (fiancée Tricia Daubenmire) Hedges, both of Circleville, Kendall Hedges, of Lancaster, Ashley (Kris) Reynolds, and Skylar (Kiersten Spears) Mitchell, both of Circleville; granddaughter, Chloe Hedges; sister, Carla Walls, of Circleville; niece, Amanda Wisenbarger, of Bellefontaine; his beloved Yorkie, Olaf.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Vandagriff officiating.
Interment will follow at Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with the expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Joseph Hedges