Williamsport - Joseph M. Lahrmer was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
He passed peacefully in his home after succumbing to injuries sustained in a 2014 car accident.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Betty (Salsbury) Lahrmer; son, Joe-Joe; brothers, Jerry and Ron.
He is survived by daughter, Rachel (Billy) Speakman, of New Holland; grandchildren, Jesse (JW) and Caroline Speakman; sister, Nancy Fitzpatrick, of Mount Sterling; brothers, Scot Lahrmer, of Mason and Phil Lahrmer, of Sidney.
Joe worked as an electrician in and around the Chillicothe area for many years. He had a lifelong passion for gardening and country music.
A portion of his remains will be laid to rest at Springlawn Cemetery (Williamsport) on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m.
The family is asking to please practice social distancing.
A later celebration of life gathering will be held Memorial Day weekend where the remainder of his ashes will be spread on his beloved garden.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Wellman Funeral Home. Joseph Lahrmer