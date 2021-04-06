Momence, Illinois - Joseph R. Puluso,74, of Momence, Illinois, passed away March 28, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1947 in Lockhaven, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph M. and Antionette Marie (Clementi) Puluso.
He retired from Kal-Kan.
Joe is survived by his two daughters, Stacey Swank and Denise Green (Walter Green); a son, Joseph M. Puluso (Valerie Puluso); 12 grandchildren, Kelsey Blankenship, Stephen Green, Mary Green, Ashlee and John Lara, Amber and James Vangundy, Robbie Flora, Brandy Flora, Anthony Puluso, Brendon Puluso, Codey Puluso, Ashton Puluso, Brienna Puluso; nine great-grandchildren, Jaden and John Jr. Lara, Keegan Hawkins, Izzy Leonard, Carson and Lacey Vangundy, Bella Haines, Connor and Emma Shelpman; long time friend, Gale Hoover.
Joe was an E5 Sergeant in the Marines and served two terms in the Vietnam War. Joe loved to bowl and go fishing. He also spent a lot of time with his grandchildren. He volunteered as a baseball and football coach and helped out at the RVAR Christmas store.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Puluso; son-in-law, Ron Swank; granddaughter, Nicole Shelpman; his brother, Nick Puluso; and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee, Illinois is handling the arrangements. Joseph Puluso