Ashville - Joseph N. Swetnam, 96, passed away August 22, 2022 at his residence. Joseph was born July 16, 1926 in Blaine, located in the Appalachian, hilly coal country of eastern Kentucky. He graduated from Blaine High School in 1945 as part of a class of 8, including his brother Tom and Audrey Mason, who would later become his wife and the mother of five boys. After graduation, he attended Morehead State Teachers College and Asbury College. He married Audrey (whom he admitted was out of his league) on November 28, 1947, a joyful, 60-year marriage.
Born into exceedingly humble circumstances, his work experience began early in life. As a teenager, he worked the family farm in Blaine, including picking strawberries for sale to residents of eastern Kentucky. During his high school summer months, he traveled by train to Columbus, Ohio to work at the Timken Company. After his post-high school college attendance, he taught at Brack Atkins Elementary in Sandy Hook, located in Elliott County, Kentucky. In search of greater employment opportunities, Joe and Audrey moved to Fairborn, Ohio, Sunbury, Ohio and ultimately to Lewis Road in Columbus, Ohio. After employment at Wright Patterson Air Base, he shortly thereafter began employment in the 1950's at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. After his retirement from the Bureau in 1987, he and Audrey moved to Ashville, Ohio, as their final residence.
He was a musician, skilled in guitar, violin and voice, and was known to strike some chords on the piano and organ he acquired over the years. He was a regular at church choirs in Sunbury, Columbus and Ashville, and he sang and played regularly with his brother Tom and his many friends over the decades. As he entered his final years, he enjoyed singing at home with, and listening to, the choir members of the First Baptist Church of Ashville. His activities in addition to music included extensive woodwork, remodeling, automobile bodywork, building a garage in Columbus, building outbuildings in Ashville, planting an orchard, maintaining beehives, and yearly farming in Columbus. He was a member of the Ashville Village Council in the late 1990's and early 2000's.
He is survived by all five sons: Joseph C. Swetnam (Terri), Paul F. Swetnam (Lynne), William D. Swetnam, Daniel R. Swetnam (Jeannette), and Thomas W. Swetnam (Stevie); 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and his friend in later years, Mary Cremeans. He was preceded in death by Audrey, his brother Tom, and his sister Mildred, and we know he is reunited with them now.
Visitation will be September 2, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103. The funeral service for family members will be at a later date. The family wishes to acknowledge the great care and support from Home Instead for the last year and Bella Care Hospice in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the First Baptist Church of Ashville, 2367 Pickaway Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103, or to your favorite charity. Joseph Swetnam
