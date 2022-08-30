Ashville - Joseph N. Swetnam, 96, passed away August 22, 2022 at his residence. Joseph was born July 16, 1926 in Blaine, located in the Appalachian, hilly coal country of eastern Kentucky. He graduated from Blaine High School in 1945 as part of a class of 8, including his brother Tom and Audrey Mason, who would later become his wife and the mother of five boys. After graduation, he attended Morehead State Teachers College and Asbury College. He married Audrey (whom he admitted was out of his league) on November 28, 1947, a joyful, 60-year marriage.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments