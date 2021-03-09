Williamsport - Joseph T. Powell, 59, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Joseph was born on Feb. 12, 1962 to the late George Louis and Martha A. (DeVore) Powell Sr. in Columbus, Ohio.
Joseph was a 1981 Licking Heights graduate and worked for RotoRooter in Maintenance. Joseph was an honorary member of Rick Brown VFW, enjoyed Santoy Circus at Wildcat Holler, mushroom hunting and fishing. He was a great outdoorsman and loved his grandchildren.
Besides parents, he was preceded in death by son, Keith Payne; brother, Tony Powell; sister, Vickie Snavely.
Joseph is survived by his soulmate of 17 years, Carol L. Burris; children, Kevin (Twyila) Payne, of Circleville, Kimberly Scandalito (Ryan Cushman), of Kingston, Betty Payne, of Williamsport, and Michael (Misty) Burris, of Darbyville; brothers, George Powell, of Newark, Dan (Linda) Powell, of Florida, Rick (Paula) Jones, of Alaska, Mark (Satoko) Jones, of Arizona, Mike (Linda) Jones, of Pataskala, Jerry Jones, of Pataskala; sister, Jackie (Greg) Hastilow, of Pataskala; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, followed by funeral service at 4 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Joseph T. Powell