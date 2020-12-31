Joyce A. Hupp

Joyce Ann (Pennington) Hupp, 81, of Laurelville, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020 at Logan Elm Healthcare after an extended illness.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1939, in Whisler, the daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy (Gatwood) Pennington.
On Aug. 3, 1957, she united in marriage with her late husband, Harold Lloyd Hupp, in the Whisler Presbyterian Church. They were the first couple to ever be married in this church.
Joyce is survived by her children, Kevin (Shelly) Hupp, Kris (Janice) Hupp, Kia (Brian) Hartley, and Kama (Glen) Bretz; 27 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Jane) Pennington; sisters-in-law, Beverly Pennington and Shirley Hupp; aunt, Jean Gatwood; many special nieces and nephews; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Pennington, Jim Pennington, Rocky Dean, and Randy Dean.
Joyce was a proud member of the Whisler Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from noon until the time of the service at Hill’s with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice and Pickaway County Humane Society.
