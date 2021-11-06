Stoutsville - Joyce E. Butterbaugh, age 89, of Stoutsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Carriage Court in Lancaster.
She was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Circleville, daughter of the late Howard and Pauline (McDonald) Huston.
She was a graduate of Stoutsville High School, class of 1950. Joyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Joyce loved to cook and would make whatever items her family loved to eat.
She is survived by her children, Robin Otto, of Lancaster, Ronald (Vanessa) Butterbaugh and Rodney (Gabriella) Butterbaugh, both of Stoutsville, and Renita (Dave) Tawney, of Amanda; 12 grandchildren, Andrew (Morgan) Otto, Alicyn and Austin Otto, Samantha (Jake) Mogan, Alexis (Landon) Roberts and Emma Butterbaugh, Curtis and Audrey Butterbaugh, Kristen Gray, Trevor Thomas, Christopher and Nathan (Kristin) Tawney; great-grandchildren, Cooper Smith and Rosalie Otto.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Donald Butterbaugh.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda with Pastor Alice Wolfe officiating.
Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Joyce Butterbaugh