Circleville - Joyce Ann (Hill) Chestnut, 71, of Circleville, passed away at her home on June 16, along with her beloved cats, Isabella and Violet, due to a tragic house fire.
She was born in Circleville, Ohio on Dec. 31, 1949, to the late Wince and Gracie (Bailey) Hill.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Chestnut Sr.; brothers, Paul Hill, Thomas Hill, Roger Hill and Joe Hill; nephew, David Gillispie, Jr.; and niece, Briana Pangborn.
Joyce is survived by her sister and best friend, Ruthie (Dave) Fish; brother, Gene Hill; daughter, Terri (Todd) Wynkoop; sons, Richard (Lisa) Chestnut Jr. and Paul Chestnut; grandchildren, Brandon Isaac, Kristen (Jason) McKinney, Lane Harris, Ashley (Michael) Zotzman, Cody Chestnut, Paul Chestnut, and Dylan Chestnut; great-grandchildren, Kayden Isaac, Alayna Lopez, Mya Lopez, and Jackson McKinney; along with nieces, nephews and many friends.
She loved going shopping and out to eat with her sister and enjoyed listening to country music with her friends. Joyce was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Please leave fond memories of Joyce at www.schoedinger.com. Joyce Chestnut