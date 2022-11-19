New Holland - Joyce Elaine Conrad, 79, of New Holland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5:50 p.m. after a two-week hospitalization.
Joyce was born December 31, 1942, in Frankfort, Ohio to Carl Franklin and Ruth Butler Kruger. She was a 1960 graduate of Frankfort High School and lived her entire life in Ross and Pickaway Counties.
She had formerly worked at the Citizen's Bank in Chillicothe and later assisted with 3 Moms Catering, but her life's work was caring for her family and assisting with the family dairy farm.
Joyce was a faithful member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church and was active with the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the National Farmers Organization and was a longtime poll worker.
Joyce loved to cook and bake for her family and others, but her ultimate joy was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Taylor Elaine Baesman and a brother, Edwin Kruger.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Donald L. Conrad, whom she married March 21, 1964, three children, Karen Baesman and her husband, Rod, of Powell, Ohio; Greg Conrad and his wife, Judy, of New Holland and Becky Conrad Davenport and her husband, Monte, of Athens, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Kelsey (Aaron) Crookes, Jack (Alejandra) Baesman, Nick Baesman, Mikayla (Cameron) Gibbs, Macy (Kent) Maki, Macrae Conrad, Maylon Conrad, Luke Davenport and Shelby Davenport; a great grandson, Emmett Gibbs; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Rosemary Kruger of Bellbrook, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kate Kruger of Frankfort, Ohio, Carole Siegrist and her husband, Dr. Carl Siegrist, of Cincinnati; Edward Conrad of Houston, Texas and Linda Scott and her husband, Thomas, of Beaver Falls, PA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Atlanta United Methodist Church with the Rev. Serena Wolfe, pastor at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland Friday from 2-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta United Methodist Church, c/o Jaime Heath, 24960 Moler Road, Williamsport, Ohio 43164.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
