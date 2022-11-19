New Holland - Joyce Elaine Conrad, 79, of New Holland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5:50 p.m. after a two-week hospitalization.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Conrad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments