Joyce Poling, 74, of Laurelville passed away on December 9, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1946 in Hocking County to Clarence William and Frances Geneva (Justice) Ebert.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gerry Poling and siblings Max Ebert and P.D. Smith.
Joyce is survived by her sister Paula (Jim) Fetherolf, nieces and nephews Jordan Smith, Philip Smith, Torrye (Seth) Stonerock, Scott Ebert and by great nieces and nephews Jennifer Ebert, Raquel Smith, Laikyn and Krew Stonerock. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
