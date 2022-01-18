Laurelville - Juanita L. Adams, 84, of Laurelville, moved to her heavenly home on Jan. 13, 2022, after an extended illness.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1937 to Chester and Bertha (Johnson) Combs.
She was a faithful member of Laurelville Tabernacle.
Juanita is survived by her loving husband, Rev Henry Adams; sons, Anthony Robinson and Jerry (Debbie) Adams; daughters, Theresa Johnson, Angela Robinson, Judy (Brian) Adams, Janet Myers and Joyce (Jim) Fisher; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers, John Combs, Cecil (Bonnie) Combs, Donald (Julia) Combs and Curt (Sheila) Combs; and sisters, Betty (Larry) Perkins and Donna (Paul) Dicus.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by six brothers, Roy, Wes, Kenny, Bob, Chester, Jr. and Eddie Combs; sister, Mary Lee Sims; and her first husband, Edward Robinson.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Laurelville Tabernacle with Pastor Curt Combs and Pastor Matthew Adams officiating.
Friends may call from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Laurelville Tabernacle.
Burial will be in Hallsville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Juanita Adams