Juanita M. Woods, 83, of Circleville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Athens, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Steve Kirkendall and Hazel M. Johnson Robertson.
Juanita is survived by her son, Donald (Susan) Teets, of McArthur; daughters, Rhonda (Michael) Coleman, of Pond Creek, Oklahoma, Avonelle (Roger) Brown, of Carrollton, Georgia, Cathey Teets, of Circleville, and Donna Jo (Doug Ramsey) Teets, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Paul, Kendra, Roger Jr., Donald, Natasha, Kassey, Jeanette, Timothy, Jamie, Shannon, George, Jessica, Heather and Rachel; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Eugene Teets; daughter, Karen Ann McManus; grandson, Sheldon Lowery; and two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Salem Cemetery.
No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 West High Street, McArthur.
