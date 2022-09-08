Circleville - Juanita June Sizemore, 90, of Circleville passed away on September 5, 2022. She was born on February 18, 1932 in Pickaway County to Charles and Minnie (Gillian) Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Sizemore, son Harold Adams, daughter Ruth Davis, son-in-law Orla "Curly" Uhrick, siblings Virginia Brown, Robert and Russell Smith, Barbara Ann Smith Davis, Becky Lynn and Charles Smith. June is survived by her daughter Sandra Uhrick, step-son Robert Sizemore, brother-in-law Rev. Ted Davis, daughter-in-law Betsy Adams, son-in-law Rick Davis, grandchildren Joseph Nelson Stevenson Jr., Nicole Elaine Jacobson, Amy Wagner, Rebecca Marr, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 until the time of service at noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to David P Blom Administrative Campus Ohio Health Foundation (Berger Hospice), 3430 Ohiohealth Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Juanita Sizemore
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.