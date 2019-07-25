Judith (Judy) Ann Sparks, age 70, a life-long resident of Five Points, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Brookdale Pinnacle Senior Living with family present.
She was born November 15, 1948 to the late William and Emma (Marshall) Sparks in Williamsport, Ohio.
Judith is survived by her sisters, Gloria Robinson and Pat Rader; brother, Bob Sparks (Charlene McGovern); nieces and nephews, Sherry (Dave) Lewis, Patrick (Candy) Rader, Mike (Eileen) Rader, Karen Southern, Mona Southern, James (Samantha) Southern, Doug Greer, Missy Moerch; 18 great-nieces and -nephews; and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
Judy worked for the State of Ohio starting at Orient State Institution until it closed, then finished her career at the Bureau of Workers Compensation. She served many years as church treasurer at Southwest Church of the Nazarene and was a member of Gamma Pi Sorority and the Twentieth Century Club. She enjoyed taking cruises and traveling throughout the country. She cherished time with her friends going to plays at the Little Theatre Off Broadway and “Was All Shook Up” by Elvis.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Grove City, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.following visitation, with internment being held at Muhlenberg Township, Darbyville Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus OH 43215.