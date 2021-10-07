Circleville - Judith Ann Julian, 77, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1943 in Stoutsville to Robert and Edith (Bushee) Cave.
She graduated in the first class of Amanda-Clearcreek in 1961. From there, she attended and graduated with a secretarial degree from Bliss College in Columbus, Ohio.
She worked for GLAD Plastics for several years in the accounting department. Leaving her career, she became a domestic engineer and created a good home for her family.
She was involved in women's extension groups, volunteering at Berger Hospital and working for the Circleville Herald.
Later in life, she engaged in guilt clubs and volunteered at Touching Lives for Christ food and clothing center. She loved her family, friends, attending church and tending to all of her cats. She, also, enjoyed arts and crafts, such as toll painting, knitting and ceramics.
She will dearly be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Julian Sr.; and a niece, Julie Garcia.
Judith is survived by her son, Kenneth Julian Jr.; brother, Ronald (Patricia) Cave; sisters, Joy Murdock, Susan Cave; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Judith Julian