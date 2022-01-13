Circleville - Judith Lemley, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1939 in Waverly to Gilbert and Dora (Armstrong) Grooms.
She had been employed with GE, Savings Bank and a Realtor for HER.
Judith belonged to Pickaway County Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lemley; and brother, James Grooms.
Judith is survived by her children, Michael and Matthew Lemley and Michelle Lynch; granddaughters, Rachael (Zach) Brooks and Rebekah Lynch; and by brother, Gary Grooms.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home Circleville.
Graveside services will be in Mound Cemetery, Piketon at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Judith Lemley