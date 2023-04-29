Kingston - Judith L. Swepston, 83, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023 at Circleville Post Acute. She was born on September 18, 1939, in Ashville, the daughter of the late Franklin E. and Celia Jane (Alexander) Smith. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell E. Swepston.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Kelly) Leatherwood, of Washington Court House; son, Christopher (Karla) Tussing, of Arizona; grandchildren, Sarah (Josh) Snodgrass, Anna (Scott) Golike, Leah Tussing, John Leatherwood (fiancé, Stephanie Grigsby), Alex (Danielle) Tussing, and Katie Tussing; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Shirley) Smith and James (Diane) Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; step-children, Tom (Cathy) Swepston, Connie (Dwight) Kohl, and Luann Fisher; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and many special friends. Judith was a gifted artist, a wonderful seamstress, a Sunday School teacher, and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
The family would like to thank the staff of Circleville Post Acute and Promedica Hospice Care for the attention, friendship, and loving care given to Judith.
Private graveside services will take place in Hallsville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judith's honor to Laurel Hills United Methodist Church (16301 St. Rt. 56, Laurelville, OH 43135). Condolences can be made on Judith's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Judith Swepston
