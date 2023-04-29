Judith Swepston

Kingston - Judith L. Swepston, 83, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023 at Circleville Post Acute. She was born on September 18, 1939, in Ashville, the daughter of the late Franklin E. and Celia Jane (Alexander) Smith. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell E. Swepston.

