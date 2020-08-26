Judy Payne, 73, of Kingston, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1947 in Grove City to Robert and Flossie (Harble) Perry.
She had attended church in her earlier years and was very faithful. She was an avid OSU and NASCAR fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. “Bill” Payne; brothers, Grover, Jack and Jim Perry; and sister, JoAnn Lanham.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Jane Skaggs; son, Kenny (Joyce) Skaggs; grandson, Jeremy (Chantel Hixon) Skaggs; four great-grandchildren; sisters, June (Homer) Roberts and Flossie (Harold) Auten; and by sister-in-law, Bonnie Perry.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.