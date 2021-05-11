Circleville - Julia E. Weaver, 89, of Circleville, passed away May 9, 2021 in Logan Elm Health Care.
She was born on June 12, 1931 in Piqua, the daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Miller) Bryant.
She was a member of Peoples Faith Chapel and retired from Deercreek State Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Thomas Lutz; second husband, Doyle Weaver; sons, John and Michael Lutz; daughters, Rebecca Emerine and Betty Jay Hunt; grandchildren, Sheila Lutz and Jason Lagore; and siblings, Richard Bryant, Mary Riley, Margie Wolfe, Betty Brown and John Bryant; sons-in-law, Tom Davis, Jim Mogan and Paul Lagore.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Edith) Lutz, of Texas, Connie Davis, of Circleville, Dorothy Mogan, of Circleville, Herb (Tanda) Lutz, of Texas, Mike (Melissa) Lutz, of Circleville, and Sharon (Dwayne) Poole, of Adelphi; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Ken Hunt and Doug Emerine.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday May 12, 2021 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Julia Weaver