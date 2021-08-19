Circleville - Julie Evans, 48, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1972 in Circleville to Cary and Judy (George) Blankenship.
She liked doing crafts, was dedicated to her work and was all around amazing person.
Julie is survived by her husband, Jason Evans; father, Cary Blankenship; mother, Judy (Kenny) Klinebriel; children, Zachary Isaac and Zoe Dobine; and by two sisters, April (Jeremy) Barnes and Carrie (Chris) Tolliver.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Julie Evans
To plant a tree in memory of Julie Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.