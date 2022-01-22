Formerly Ashville - June G. Snyder Davis, 98, of Baldwinsville, New York, and formerly of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022 after a brief illness.
June was born in Ashville, Ohio, June 9, 1923, the daughter of the late Henry Snyder and Myra Squire Snyder.
June was a graduate of the Walnut Township Highschool Class of 1941. She was a member of Word of Life Assembly of God Church, VFW Auxiliary, Canton Wood Senior Center all in Baldwinsville and Pythian Sisters Temple and Pickaway Senior Center in Circleville, Ohio.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Davis; her sons, Paul Barnes, James Barnes and Marsh Barnes; her sister, Floridene Snyder.
Survived by her son, Bruce (Linda) Barnes; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Calling hours are 1:30-2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, at Word of Life Assembly of God, 12 East Oneida Street, Baldwinsville; a funeral service will immediately follow the visitation.
Burial will be in Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 153, and Word of Life Assembly of God Church.
Ohio visitation will be held on Tuesday,. Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Noon at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Concluding service and Interment at Reber Hill Cemetery will follow.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. June Davis