South Bloomfield - June Evelyn Aldenderfer, 88, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Circleville Post Acute in Circleville, Ohio.
She was born May 19, 1933 to the late Martin and Nellie (Coonrod) Schumacher in Ross County, Ohio.
June attended Laurelville Church of God.
June was also preceded in death by 10 siblings, Robert Schumacher, Ethel Knisley, Josie Davis, Howard Schumacher, Maggie Meyers, Bertha Storts, Bessie Dennewitz, Hazel Richter, Grace Frey and Doris Balzer
She is survived by husband, Dallas; sons, Terry (Vicki) Aldenderfer and Dale Aldenderfer; daughter, Janet Cupp; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lynn Summers officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. June E. Aldenderfer