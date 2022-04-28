South Bloomingville - Kandy Lou Davis, 66, of South Bloomingville passed away on April 22, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1955 in Circleville to Richard and Bette (Helwagen) Koch.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kandy is survived by her husband Paul Davis, her children Jacob Davis, Paul R. "PR" Davis, Heath Davis and by sister Laura Koch. Kandy never met a stranger, was a Lutheran till the end, was a strong women and a smart ass. Those who knew her knew not to debate politics and religion. She enjoyed Florida where she had resided for many years. She loved Circleville Marching Band, frogs and animals.
Cremation has been observed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at noon at Living For Faith Ministries, 8557 State Route 56 East, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kandy Davis