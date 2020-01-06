Karan Ann Green, age 46, of Laurelville, Ohio, passed peacefully on Jan. 4, 2020.
She was surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers.
Karan was born on Oct. 29, 1973 to John and Fanny (Adams) Green.
From the beginning, she was a special child, cherished by many family and friends. Karan was always kind, loving and happy to offer a smile and hug to those she knew. As a child, she attended Brooks Yates School and enjoyed the activities and friendships developed there. She touched many lives with her innocence and grace. She was enamored with Disney movies, especially The Little Mermaid and Princess Ariel. One of our favorite memories is her 43rd birthday that she celebrated with family and friends and a visit from Princess Ariel.
Another of her favorite pastimes was coloring books. If you visited with her, you would most likely leave with a page from her coloring book, a proud smile and a hug.
Karan is survived by her father, John L. Green, and siblings, Michael (Becky) Daubenmire, Deborah (Albert) Moore, Shirley (Scott) Noble, and Barbara (Marty) Hutchins.
She was predeceased by her mother, Fanny A. Green.
We have no doubt that Mom and Karan are rejoicing at being together again.
Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Chelcey (Robert) Lewis, Cortney (Gary) Anderson, James Daubenmire, Brad Downs, Amanda Moore, Shane Poling, Tyler (Haley) Noble, Kohl Noble, Kaci (Chris) Chappo, Ashley (Dustin Laudermilch) Hutchins; 18 great-nieces and nephews; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Logan Elm Health Care and Heartland Hospice for their loving care, with special appreciation to Rev. Doyne Wiggins and Sandra Daubenmire.
Rest peacefully sweet girl. We will never forget your love.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
