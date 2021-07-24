Circleville - Karen (Hardesty-Macioce) Baucum, 52, of Circleville, passed away on July 21, 2021.
She was born on March 29, 1969 in Circleville to Mike and Sally (Smith) Hardesty.
She is preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Paul and Georgie (Stant) Hardesty and Zed and Faye (Byers-Shirey) Smith and Lucille Mathews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Karen is survived by her husband, Keith Baucum, of Circleville; father, Mike (Connie) Hardesty, of Waverly; daughter, Anita (Duncan) Shoemaker, of Logan; bonus sons, Stuart, Stephen Baucum, of Canal Winchester, and Samuel Baucum (U.S. Navy); sisters, Kathy (Rusty) Peters, of Chillicothe, Melissa (Ron) Branham and Angela (Kent) Malone, both of Waverly; best friend, Judi (Robert) Homan, of Memphis, Tennessee.
Special thank you to nephew, Steven Peters, of Chillicothe, for all his help and who has always been like a son to her, and mother-in-law, Carol Carles, of Pataskala.
She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who were all very special to her.
Cremation will take place with a memorial at a later date.
We would also love to thank the nurses and aides at Heartland Hospice for all of their help and support during these last three weeks.
In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, 43113 or Trellis/Christian Women's Job Corp., 436 East Ohio Street Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Karen Baucum