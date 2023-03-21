Circleville - Kathleen Gerchy, 61, of Circleville and formerly of the Corona, CA area passed away at her home peacefully. She was born May 5, 1961 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Frank John and Virginia Susan (Martin) Gerchy.
Kathy was a graduate of Edison H.S. in Huntington Beach, CA and moved to the Circleville area about 8 years ago. She was employed by Honor Home Health Care in Circleville. She had a love for nature and animals and was an avid fisherman since a young age, with bass fishing her favorite. Being the loving, caring person she was, she quit her job to care for her ailing mother for 2 years, giving her 24/7 care until her mom's passing in 2015. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Cheryl Anne Gerchy.
Survived by the apple of her eye, son Chad Allen Gerchy of CA; sisters and brother, Susan Gerchy of CT, Lisa Gerchy of OH, Frank (Carole) Gerchy of CA, Melissa (Walter) Cadman of CA, and Cynthia Gerchy of OR; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Per Kathleen's request, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Kathleen Gerchy
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Gerchy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.