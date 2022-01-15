Kathleen Hoffman

Circleville - Kathleen J. (Clark) Hoffman, 90, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 10, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1931 to the late William E. Clark and Blanche M. (Seitz) Clark, of Pickaway County.
Kathleen was a member of American Legion Post 134 Womens Auxiliary, served as the ambassador for the Girls State Program for many years and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ashville.
She was a true sports fan and loved Ohio State. Besides spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, quilting, bingo and shopping and meeting up with her friends at the American Legion.
She was an avid lover of the Circleville Pumpkin Show and loved collecting Jack Pine pumpkins. She was proud to say she was a Pumpkin show Queen Representative of her senior class and proudly talked about it often. She never met a stranger and smiled continuously, never letting adversity dull that smile.
She lived in Zephyrhills, Florida for 20 years after their retirement. She was active in her church in Florida as church secretary. When moving back to Circleville, she became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ashville and continued to be employed in retail well into her 80s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Alva F. "Frosty" Hoffman; daughter, Marsha H. Balthaser; infant granddaughter, Jacqueline Hoffman.
Kathleen is survived by son, Mark (Donna) Forrest Hoffman; grandchildren, Beth (Brian) Yeazel, of Mount Sterling, Jenna (Dane) Gilbert, of Waverly, Adam (Julia) Balthaser and Ben Balthaser, both of Ashville; two step-grandchildren, Steven (Heather) Hardbarger, of Logan, and Stacey (Daniel) Thomas, of Circleville; 12 great-grandchildren, and one on the way in June; and by many close friends and special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Logan Elm Health Care for their wonderful care they gave our loved one. She had many special friendships that she developed over the past year.
Kathleen's wish of cremation has been observed with a private graveside burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Circleville Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 912, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kathleen Hoffman