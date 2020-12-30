Kathryn Anne Miller passed away Dec. 28, 2020 at the home she shared with her daughter, Linda Moore.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Georgia (Kuehn) Seidcheck.
While living in Chicago, Kathy met and married her former husband, Edward Moore. After their four children were born, they moved to Ohio and settled in Circleville.
In 1984, Kathy married her current husband, Michael Miller and built a home together in Laurelville, Ohio. Kathy was a longtime employee with Chase Bank in Circleville, where she acquired some of her closest friends, and eventually retired. Over the decades, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved Card Club friends playing euchre. Most of all, Kathy loved spending time with family, hosting large family gatherings, and beating everyone at Scrabble. Kathy is her family’s North Star and protector and will be missed immensely.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Rollinson.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael Miller; children, Carol Moore (Jamie Snyder), Ed Moore, John (Susie) Moore, Linda Moore; “adopted daughter,” Dana Moore; and daughter-in-law, Lori Moore; her grandchildren, Lilly and Grace Snyder, Mikayla Relli (Lauren Grover), Cody (Lydia) Moore, Emily Moore, Kristen Kennedy, Bethany (Jake) Landis, Johnny (Anna) Moore; great-grandchildren Kehlan, Avery, Jude, Mila and Gavin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Fairhope Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.