Kathryn Berkey, 76, of Stoutsville, passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in Columbus to James and Annabelle (Carter) Moles on March 7, 1943. She is preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of the Circleville Church of Christ.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Lee Berkey; children, Kimberly, Brian (Sharon) and Edna Mae Berkey; grandchildren, Jon (Amanda) Miller, Elisha (Ben) Hawes and Andrea and Zackary Berkey; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Olivia and Evelyn; and by sisters, Charlotte Ray, Linda (C.L.) Shoemaker and Carol (Jessie) Forrest.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
