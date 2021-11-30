Kathryn Berrigan

Circleville - Kathryn (Kathy) Marie Berrigan was born on April 28, 1961 in Oakland, California, the fifth of six children born to Paul and Loretta Berrigan.
She died at age 60 on Nov. 20, 2021 in Circleville, Ohio.
Kathy was a kind and generous free-spirit, with a big smile and a bigger heart. Her empathy for those in need guided her life choices and endeared her to all who loved her.
Kathryn competed for Little Miss Pumpkin Show in 1967 from Atwater Elementary School in Circleville and in 1979, she graduated from Bishop Flaget High School in Chillicothe.
She earned a B.A. in psychology from Kent State University in 1983, and worked as an insurance and reinsurance underwriter from 1984 to 1998 in Cleveland, Ohio, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver, Colorado.
She returned to Circleville in the late 1990s, to be close to her family and became a steadfast companion and health champion for her brother, Kevin Berrigan, and later, for her parents, Loretta and Paul Berrigan, and her beloved godmother, Marjorie Berrigan.
She was an active behind-the-scenes volunteer with the Round Town Players and the Circleville Pumpkin Show in years past.
Kathryn was a compassionate, thoughtful and exuberant daughter, sister, niece, cousin, auntie and friend.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Berrigan; and by her mother, Loretta Berrigan.
She is survived by her father, Paul Berrigan; her sister, Dianne Berrigan; her brothers and sisters-in-law, David Berrigan, Greg and Andrea Berrigan, Terry Berrigan, Kim Berrigan, Dawna Lisa Buchanan Butterfield, and Linda McDonald Davis; her niece, Sarah (and Josh) Holt, and their children, Esmé and Phoebe; her nephews, Sam (and Lindsey) Buchanan Berrigan, and their children, Isabella, Jackson and Cooper; Joey Berrigan (and Carrie), and his son, Tyler; Ryan (and Emily) Berrigan, and their son, Hudson; Colin (and Ayla) Berrigan, and their daughter, Liza; Andrew (and Miranda) Berrigan, and their son, Peter; Gregory Michael (and Livy) Berrigan; and Adrian Berrigan.
We will love you forever, Kathryn, and we will never forget you and the joy you gave us. "You were art and poetry long before people came to admire you, and you'll continue to be art and poems when they're gone. A masterpiece is still a masterpiece when the lights are off and the room is empty." Lance Cooper
Kathryn's family is planning a private celebration of her life and encourages her friends to do the same.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to nonprofits that were dear to her heart: Haven House of Pickaway County, Inc., P.O. Box 366, Circleville, Ohio 43113 and Pickaway Hands for the Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kathryn Berrigan