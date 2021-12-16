Circleville - Kathryn Ann Hill, 90, went to be with God the evening of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Brown Memorial Home.
She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
She then married William Gene Hill, June 13, 1948, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
They then moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she worked to help support his studies for the ministry at Trevecca Nazarene College.
Throughout the first years of their marriage, they had two sons, Robert Louis Hill and William Gresham Hill.
Kathryn later attended Akron University and finished up her college career at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where she graduated with a degree in music education.
She taught for 10 years in the Logan Elm Elementary School system. Throughout all of this, she was an organist and pianist in the various churches they pastored.
She was the musical guiding force behind her husband's singing. They sang together often in church, at home or in the car. She was a solid support to William, making him a better man.
She is preceded in death by her father, Minor H. Johnson; mother, Helen L. (Smith) Johnson; stepmother, Hazel B. Johnson; sisters, Pat and Betty; and brothers, Ed and June Johnson; husband, Rev. William G. Hill; son, Robert L. Hill; and grandson, Adam Christopher Hill.
She is survived by son, William Gresham Hill, and his wife, Diane E. (Smith) Hill; grandsons, Austin Victor and Anthony Minor Hill; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles W. and Betty Hill; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec, 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kathryn Hill