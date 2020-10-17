Kathryn May Stevens, 61, of Laurelville, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020 at Logan Elm Healthcare after an extended illness. She was born on July 4, 1959, in Circleville, the daughter of the late Libby Robertson.
Kathryn is survived by her longtime companion, Clemon Conley, of Laurelville; beloved children, Barretta “BJ” (Misty) Stevens, Sandra (Doug) Hill, and Kenneth Dale Stevens; grandchildren, Bradley and Hannah Stevens, Derek Stevens (Heather Perry), Meranda Hill, Alexis Hill, and Devon Hill; great-grandchild, Koleston Stevens; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Stevens and daughter, Sarah May Stevens.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Willard McCray officiating. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, South Bloomingville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill’s. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Kathryn’s online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.