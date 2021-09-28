Circleville - Kathryn Miller, 70, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.
She was born on April 3, 1951 in Logan to Jack and Etta (Pinkstock) Hartshorn.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, whom she married on March 23, 1974, of 47 years, David L. Miller; daughters, Kim (Greg) Shanton and Stephanie (Tim) Brown; grandsons, Caushen and Cohen Shanton.
She loved her family dearly, Don ( Betty) Miller, Tom (Brenda) Hartshorn, Joanne (Gary) Rose, Marilyn (Bill) Westfall, Rodney (Kacey) Hartshorn, Mary (David) Porter, Chester (Diana) Hartshorn, Randy (Doris) Hartshorn, John Hartshorn, Norma (Terry) Rose, Tina (Harry) Brown, Lenny (Amber) Hartshorn, Diane (Lawrence) Ervin, Ted (Cindy) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
She retired from General Electric, Circleville, with 37 years. She was a beloved song leader, teacher, board member, Bible School leader and light to all of God's Love.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Church of God Community Worship Center, 25822 state Route 159, Circleville, Ohio.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kathryn Miller