Circleville - Kathryn E. Riffle, age 87, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
She was born in Hullette, Kentucky to Delbert and Maggie Mosley on May 1, 1933.
Survived by sons, Bryan R. Riffle Jr., Jerry, Steve, and Greg; daughter, Teresa Mock; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, David Mosley.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bryan R. Riffle Sr.; sister, Georgia Sowers; brothers, Don, Delbert, and Elbert Mosley; and infant sister, Judy Faye Mosley.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berger Hospice.
Private inurnment at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Arrangements by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Kathryn Riffle