Laurelville - Kay I. (Brokaw) Ebert, 80, of Laurelville, joined her heavenly family on April 13, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1942, in Laurelville, to the late Herbert and Margaret (Hettinger) Brokaw. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Gary and Ronald; brothers-in-law, Sam Garrett and James Leach; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Brokaw, Ruth Brokaw, and Georgia Brokaw.
She is survived by her brothers, Donald, Larry and Melvin Brokaw; sisters, Marilyn Garrett and Patricia Leach; and a whole host of loving nieces and nephews. Kay retired from MID-STATE BOLT AND NUT COMPANY, INC. after 45 years of dedicated service. She was an avid sports fan and devoted member of THE Ohio State University's Buckeye Nation...Go Bucks!
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kay's honor to the Laurelville Fire Department (PO Box 393, Laurelville, OH 43135). Condolences can be made on Kay's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Kay Ebert
