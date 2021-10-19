Baltimore - Kaye E. Gaines (Cox) was called to heaven on Oct. 5, 2021.
Kaye was born on July 30, 1941 in Circleville and most recently resided in Baltimore.
Kaye spent most of her life raising her three sons. In Kaye's free time, she loved going to church and bible study, as well as spending time with her friends and family. She also really enjoyed making flower arrangements for those she loved, and she enjoyed traveling the United States to attend classic car shows with her late husband, Herbie.
Kaye retired from the Ohio State University where she worked for many years as a secretary. Kaye was a coach for Weight Watchers in her early years and was very proud of her work there. Kaye also had many cats over the years and treasured them all. She had a great laugh that could light up the room and will be deeply missed.
Kaye was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert W. Gaines Jr.; son, Jonathan Scott Gaines; parents, Gladys Smith (mother), Kenneth Cox (father), John Lockard (stepfather); and grandmother, Bina Metzler.
Kaye is survived by her sons, Donald R. Gaines Jr., John Robert Craggs; sister, Joyce Strait (Lockard); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as a few close friends that she loved dearly.
A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at the Hope Community Church of the Nazarene at 3570 Coonpath Road NW, Carroll with Pastor Ed True officiating.
All are invited to attend. Kaye Gaines