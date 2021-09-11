Keith Anderson

Chillicothe - Keith E. Anderson, 69, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021 at his residence on Blackwater Road surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 15, 1952, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Kenneth Virgil and Geneva (Seymour) Anderson.
On April 5, 1986, he united in marriage with his loving wife of 35 years, Karen (Wiget) Anderson, who survives.
Keith is also survived by his son, Donald Anderson, of Grove City; stepdaughter, Tammie Downing (TJ), of Chillicothe; sister, Wiladine (Willie) Eblin, of Calisle; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
Keith was also "Gamppie" to his four-legged granddog, Harley, who always had to give his Gamppie kisses every morning and night.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Leo and Hazel Wiget; sisters, Geraldine Detty and Bernadine Kenard; brother, Kenneth Anderson; brothers-in-law, David Detty, Jim Kenard, and Jake Wiget; sister-in-law, Kay (Wiget) Houser; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Anderson.
Keith was a 1970 graduate of Chillicothe High School and retired in 2016 from PPG of Circleville after 33 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and specialized in fire and rescue.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Keith's son, Donald Anderson, officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, with military honors performed by the Ross County Veteran's Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Keith's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.