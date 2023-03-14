Circleville - Keith E. Poling, 86, of Circleville, OH went home to the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023. Keith was born on June 7, 1936, to parents Glenn L. and Maxine M. (Valentine) Poling, in Fairfield County, OH. He was raised by grandparents, Rancie and Edith Poling. He was a National Honor Society member and graduated from Stoutsville High School. Keith married Elaine Poling in 1960. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He worked at G.E.'s Circleville Lamp Plant for 39 years, retiring in 1997. Keith was an active member of the Laurelville First Church of God. He touched lives and ministered to many as church softball director, head coach, and player for 35 years. He also assisted Circleville High School sports by scouting and filming football and basketball games for three and a half decades. Keith was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by wife, Elaine Poling; daughter, Debbi (Poling) Kitchen, son-in-law, Ken Kitchen and grandson, Ethan Kitchen. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday March 16, 2023 at the Laurelville First Church of God with Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Laurelville First Church of God. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Keith Poling
