Kenneth Allen Waidelich, 75, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital with complications from the coronavirus.
Born June 25, 1945 to Virginia (Calvert) and Kenneth Waidelich.
He graduated from Circleville High School. He retired from General Electric after 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Varalyn (Jinks) Waidelich, where they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage.
Kenny was also in the Ohio Army National Guard Company A 1st Battalion 166th Infantry, Tarlton Ohio, Circleville Lodge #77 Elks, lifetime member of Amvets 2256 and Moose International. He liked bowling, doing fish fries and tenderloin at the Elks at Pumpkin Show.
Kenny never knew a stranger. He enjoyed lots of years drag racing. He loved going to Indianapolis for the U.S. Nationals. He also loved going to Rockingham and Myrtle Beach every year where we made lots of friends. He also loved Ohio State and watching the games with friends and having a cold one in his hand.
Kenny did carburetors for guys from all over. He also enjoyed doing pulling track motors. He was very good at what he did. One of his trucks won several class championships. When he was busy in the garage, he was happy.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Kenneth Waidelich, of Circleville.
Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Varalyn Waidelich; his sister, Connie and Charles Reed, of Circleville. He will be deeply missed.
A private graveside has taken place.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing.
Arrangements are being made by Wellman Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery.
