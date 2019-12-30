Kenneth Dille, 73, of Laurelville, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.
He was born on July 6, 1946 in Adelphi to Lloyd and Frances (Jinks) Dille.
He was a retired postal carrier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Katherine Ream, Donna Brown, Karen Edwards.
Kenneth, a Navy veteran, is survived by his wife, Marge (Roy) Dille; children, Kenneth (Michelle) Dille, Kendra (Joseph) Cook; stepsons, John (Laura) and Anthony Mogan; grandchildren, Grace and Jacob Cook, Tara Boch, Brittany (Adam) Shaffner, Starr, Matthew, Marissa and Michael Mogan; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Marguerite Riddle, Clarabelle House and Cheryl Hurlbut; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial will be at a later date in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Stages Inc.
