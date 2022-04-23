Circleville - Kenneth Dwight Bensonhaver, died on April 18, 2022. Kenneth was born Oct. 18, 1936 in Circleville, Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving family throughout his lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Goldie, brothers Bobby, Ronnie, Jimmy and Frank, sisters Janet, Rosalie, Sandy, Patty, Thelma, Georgie. Sister Ruth survives.
Kenneth married the love of his life, Georgianna Fowler, who was by his side until her passing on March 13, 2018. They were the proud parents of four children who survive. Kim (David Rossiter), Tammy (Troy Harber), Toren (Kandace), Dianna (Stan Stevens). Grandchildren Shannon Rigsby (Heidi), Wayne Rossiter (Melissa), Jennifer Speakman (Sean), Dustin Stevens (Cathy), Bobby Stevens (Rebecca), Brian Rossiter. Great-grandchildren, Tre, Lacie, Gaig, Maddie, Lauren, Layne, Rowan, Jeremiah, Austin, Emily, Sophia, Kennedy.
Crematory services will be performed by Wellman's funeral Home. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Our dad, he was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and later worked for, and retired from DuPont. He loved to beat mom at cards. He loved to watch his kids and grandkids play sports. He loved watching Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved all things fishing. Catching fish, eating fish, tell stories about fish. He loved going out with mom and "the gang". He loved mom's cooking, family gatherings, laughing with his grandchildren. He loved to sit in the garage and watch traffic go by and visit with friends who would stop by. He was a fine man and devoted father until the very end. He will forever be missed.
For any man can be a father, but it took someone very special to be a daddy like ours.
We Love You Dad.
Kim, Tammy, Toren and Dianna Kenneth Dwight Bensonhaver