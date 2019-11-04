Kenneth G. Schamehorn, 63, of South Bloomfield passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1956 to the late Glen and Grace (Baker) Schamehorn in Circleville, Ohio.
Kenneth was a 1974 graduate of Teays Valley and served in the U.S. Navy 1974-1978. He worked at Georgia Pacific as a die-cutter for 36 years. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, The Ohio State Buckeyes and was a good father and grandfather.
Besides parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by daughter, Kendra Schamehorn; grandson, Braydon; and siblings, David, Ed, Patricia and Judy.
Kenneth is survived by loving wife, Priscilla L. (Wolfe) Schamehorn; sons, Zach and Joshua Schamehorn of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew and Hannah Schamehorn of Kingston; sister, Edith Griffey of Ashville; sister-in-law, Merry Kay Mills; numerous nieces and nephews; and special fur babies, Scooby and Chomper.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Don Blankenship officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
The family would like to send special thanks to Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.